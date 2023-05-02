The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.420) and total hits (30) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 16 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (26.9%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has an RBI in 10 of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season (53.8%), including six multi-run games (23.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings