Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.420) and total hits (30) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 16 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (26.9%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has an RBI in 10 of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (53.8%), including six multi-run games (23.1%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
- Contreras (3-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
