On Wednesday, Brandon Lowe (hitting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .222.

He ranks 146th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (26.9%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has driven home a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings