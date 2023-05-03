On Wednesday, Brandon Lowe (hitting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .222.
  • He ranks 146th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • In 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
  • In seven games this season, he has homered (26.9%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Lowe has driven home a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Keller (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.