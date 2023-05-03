On Wednesday, Francisco Mejia (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

This year, Mejia has posted at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Mejia has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), including three multi-run games (21.4%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

