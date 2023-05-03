On Wednesday, Francisco Mejia (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • This year, Mejia has posted at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Mejia has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), including three multi-run games (21.4%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Keller (3-0 with a 3.53 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 38th, 1.234 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
