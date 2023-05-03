Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Francisco Mejia (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- This year, Mejia has posted at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Mejia has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), including three multi-run games (21.4%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Keller (3-0 with a 3.53 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 38th, 1.234 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
