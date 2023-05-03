The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .237.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In 54.5% of his games this year, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Keller (3-0) takes the mound for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.