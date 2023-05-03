Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .342 with six doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 16 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (23.8%), leaving the park in 6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 57.1% of his games this year, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (23.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 61.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (19.0%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (90.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Pirates will send Keller (3-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.53 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 38th, 1.234 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th.
