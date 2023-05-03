The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .342 with six doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 16 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (23.8%), leaving the park in 6% of his chances at the plate.

In 57.1% of his games this year, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (23.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 61.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (19.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings