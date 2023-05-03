On Wednesday, Luke Raley (coming off going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .226 with three doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

In 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%) Raley has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 10% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

