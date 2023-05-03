Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luke Raley (coming off going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the White Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .226 with three doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- In 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%) Raley has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 10% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Keller (3-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.53 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
