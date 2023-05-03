Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) at 6:40 PM (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (5-0) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (3-0) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Rays vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Rays vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 24, or 82.8%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is undefeated in eight games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 69.2% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 199 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have a 3.03 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule