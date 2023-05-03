Rays vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) at 6:40 PM (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (5-0) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (3-0) will take the ball for the Pirates.
Rays vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have won 24, or 82.8%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay is undefeated in eight games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 69.2% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 199 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have a 3.03 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|@ White Sox
|W 14-5
|Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
|April 28
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Zach Eflin vs Lucas Giolito
|April 29
|@ White Sox
|W 12-3
|Calvin Faucher vs Lance Lynn
|April 30
|@ White Sox
|L 12-9
|Drew Rasmussen vs Mike Clevinger
|May 2
|Pirates
|W 4-1
|Javy Guerra vs Roansy Contreras
|May 3
|Pirates
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Mitch Keller
|May 4
|Pirates
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Vince Velásquez
|May 5
|Yankees
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Jhony Brito
|May 6
|Yankees
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 7
|Yankees
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Domingo Germán
|May 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Gibson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.