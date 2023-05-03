Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 62 total home runs, averaging 2.1 per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .523 slugging percentage this season, racking up 122 extra-base hits.

The Rays have an MLB-leading .280 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.6 runs per game (199 total).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .352 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.03 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.112).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan (5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

McClanahan heads into this outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

McClanahan is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 White Sox W 14-5 Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away Calvin Faucher Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox L 12-9 Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates W 4-1 Home Javy Guerra Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees - Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees - Home Drew Rasmussen Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/7/2023 Yankees - Home Josh Fleming Domingo Germán 5/8/2023 Orioles - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson

