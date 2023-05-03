The Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) will clash on Wednesday, May 3 at Tropicana Field, with Shane McClanahan pitching for the Rays and Mitch Keller taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Pirates have +185 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is set at 7 runs.

Rays vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (5-0, 2.12 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (3-0, 3.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Randy Arozarena get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 24 (82.8%) of those contests.

The Rays have played in eight games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.

Tampa Bay has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 7-3 record over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win AL East -134 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.