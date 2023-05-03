Rays vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 3
A pair of MLB's most consistent hitters face off when the Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) and Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) meet at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Tropicana Field. Randy Arozarena has a .325 batting average (ninth in league) for the Rays, and Bryan Reynolds ranks sixth at .330.
The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (5-0) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (3-0).
Rays vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (5-0, 2.12 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (3-0, 3.53 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan
- The Rays will hand the ball to McClanahan (5-0) for his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.12 and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .189 in six games this season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in six starts this season.
- McClanahan has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.53 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
- Keller is looking for his sixth straight quality start.
- Keller will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
