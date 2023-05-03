Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls and his .657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .302 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), with two or more runs five times (25.0%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Keller (3-0) takes the mound for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
