The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .301 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 71.4% of his 28 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has homered in five games this year (17.9%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (42.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (14.3%).

He has scored in 13 games this season (46.4%), including four multi-run games (14.3%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings