On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (hitting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.431) and total hits (30) this season.

He ranks 13th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (16 of 27), with at least two hits 10 times (37.0%).

Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (25.9%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (37.0%), with two or more RBI in three of them (11.1%).

He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season (14 of 27), with two or more runs six times (22.2%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

