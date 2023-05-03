Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (hitting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.431) and total hits (30) this season.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (16 of 27), with at least two hits 10 times (37.0%).
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (25.9%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (37.0%), with two or more RBI in three of them (11.1%).
- He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season (14 of 27), with two or more runs six times (22.2%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Keller (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1).
