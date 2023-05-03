On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (hitting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.431) and total hits (30) this season.
  • He ranks 13th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
  • Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (16 of 27), with at least two hits 10 times (37.0%).
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (25.9%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (37.0%), with two or more RBI in three of them (11.1%).
  • He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season (14 of 27), with two or more runs six times (22.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 11
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Keller (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.