The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has four doubles, five home runs and five walks while hitting .234.

In 61.1% of his games this year (11 of 18), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his plate appearances.

Bethancourt has driven home a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), with two or more runs three times (16.7%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

