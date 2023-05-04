Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Pirates
|Rays vs Pirates Odds
|Rays vs Pirates Prediction
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has four doubles, five home runs and five walks while hitting .234.
- In 61.1% of his games this year (11 of 18), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- Bethancourt has driven home a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), with two or more runs three times (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 26 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Velasquez (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.06 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 26th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 35th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.