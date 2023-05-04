Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Pirates
|Rays vs Pirates Odds
|Rays vs Pirates Prediction
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- In 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Paredes has had an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 26 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.06), 34th in WHIP (1.175), and 35th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.