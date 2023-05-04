The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (batting .229 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI), take on starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .227 with four doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

Raley has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), with at least two hits three times (13.6%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (22.7%), homering in 9.5% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).

He has scored at least once six times this year (27.3%), including three games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings