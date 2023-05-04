The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (batting .229 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI), take on starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is batting .227 with four doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
  • Raley has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), with at least two hits three times (13.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (22.7%), homering in 9.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Raley has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (27.3%), including three games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Velasquez makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.06), 34th in WHIP (1.175), and 35th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
