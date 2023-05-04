Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Pirates
|Rays vs Pirates Odds
|Rays vs Pirates Prediction
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .247 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Margot will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .462 in his last outings.
- In 55.6% of his games this year (15 of 27), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 27 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Margot has had an RBI in eight games this year.
- In eight games this season (29.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 26 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates are sending Velasquez (4-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 26th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.