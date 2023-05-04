The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .247 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Margot will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .462 in his last outings.
  • In 55.6% of his games this year (15 of 27), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 27 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Margot has had an RBI in eight games this year.
  • In eight games this season (29.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.64).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 26 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Pirates are sending Velasquez (4-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 26th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
