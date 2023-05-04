Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Pirates
|Rays vs Pirates Odds
|Rays vs Pirates Prediction
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 37 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .570.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 14th in slugging.
- Arozarena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .261 with two homers.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 24 of 29 games this year (82.8%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (37.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 48.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (58.6%), including five multi-run games (17.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Velasquez (4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.06), 34th in WHIP (1.175), and 35th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.