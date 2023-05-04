The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 37 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .570.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 14th in slugging.
  • Arozarena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .261 with two homers.
  • Arozarena has gotten a hit in 24 of 29 games this year (82.8%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (37.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 48.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (58.6%), including five multi-run games (17.2%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%)
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Velasquez (4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.06), 34th in WHIP (1.175), and 35th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
