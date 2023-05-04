The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 37 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .570.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 14th in slugging.

Arozarena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .261 with two homers.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 24 of 29 games this year (82.8%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (37.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 48.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (58.6%), including five multi-run games (17.2%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

