Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (25-6) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-11) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on May 4.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (3-0, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Vince Velasquez (4-2, 3.06 ERA).

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 25, or 83.3%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 11-2, a 84.6% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 207 runs scored this season.

The Rays have a 2.97 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

