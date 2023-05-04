The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +155 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 25 of the 30 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).

Tampa Bay has an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 65.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has played in 31 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-11-3).

The Rays have a flawless 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-2 9-4 11-2 14-4 19-5 6-1

