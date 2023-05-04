The Tampa Bay Rays (25-6) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-11) will square off on Thursday, May 4 at Tropicana Field, with Zach Eflin starting for the Rays and Vince Velasquez taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rays (-190). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rays vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (3-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (4-2, 3.06 ERA)

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 25, or 83.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 11-2 (84.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win AL East -134 - 1st

