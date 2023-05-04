Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Pirates on May 4, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Wander Franco are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays play at Tropicana Field on Thursday (beginning at 1:10 PM ET).
Rays vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Eflin Stats
- Zach Eflin (3-0) will take the mound for the Rays, his fifth start of the season.
- Eflin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 7
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 1
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 36 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .305/.374/.559 so far this year.
- Franco has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at White Sox
|Apr. 29
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 27
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .325/.388/.570 on the season.
- Arozarena brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 27
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .327/.368/.582 on the year.
- Reynolds will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .382 with eight doubles, six walks and six RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|2-for-2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has put up 24 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .247/.356/.485 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
