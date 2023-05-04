Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .618 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .288 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Walls has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits three times (14.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), he has scored, and in five of those games (23.8%) he has scored more than once.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

