Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .618 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Pirates
|Rays vs Pirates Odds
|Rays vs Pirates Prediction
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .288 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Walls has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits three times (14.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), he has scored, and in five of those games (23.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Velasquez (4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.06), 34th in WHIP (1.175), and 35th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.