Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Pirates.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .305 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 17th in slugging.
- In 72.4% of his games this year (21 of 29), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (34.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (20.7%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 44.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 29 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|14 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Velasquez (4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 26th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
