After going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Pirates.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco is hitting .305 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 17th in slugging.
  • In 72.4% of his games this year (21 of 29), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (34.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in six games this season (20.7%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Franco has picked up an RBI in 44.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 14 of 29 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 11
14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.64).
  • The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Velasquez (4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 26th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
