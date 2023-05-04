After going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .305 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 17th in slugging.

In 72.4% of his games this year (21 of 29), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (34.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (20.7%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 44.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 14 of 29 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 11 14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

