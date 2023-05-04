On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (batting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 32 hits and an OBP of .430 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 17 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.7% of his games this year, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.64).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.06), 34th in WHIP (1.175), and 35th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
