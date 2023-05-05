Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .224 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (36.8%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Yankees allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
