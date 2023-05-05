The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .224 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.
  • Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has homered in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this year (36.8%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.53).
  • The Yankees allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.