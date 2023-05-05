The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .224 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (36.8%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

