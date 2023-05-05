Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Francisco Mejia (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is hitting .204 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In six of 15 games this season (40.0%), Mejia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Mejia has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in seven games this year (46.7%), including three multi-run games (20.0%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
