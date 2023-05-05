The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while batting .338.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (26.1%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this season (47.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

