Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while batting .338.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (26.1%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this season (47.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Yankees give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
