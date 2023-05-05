Jose Siri -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .244 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in nine games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.

In seven of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

