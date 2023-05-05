Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Siri -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .244 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in nine games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.
- In seven of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
