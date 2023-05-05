Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Manuel Margot and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .241.
- Margot has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), with multiple hits on three occasions (10.7%).
- In 28 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In eight games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.53).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Brito (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
