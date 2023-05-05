Manuel Margot and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .241.
  • Margot has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), with multiple hits on three occasions (10.7%).
  • In 28 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Margot has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In eight games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.53).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Brito (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
