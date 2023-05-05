On Friday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .270 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .590, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Arozarena enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with three homers.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 23.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Arozarena has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (20.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (60.0%), including five games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

