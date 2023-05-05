How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino hit the field at Tropicana Field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.1 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 67 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .525 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have a league-leading .278 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.6 runs per game (210 total).
- The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .350 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 2.87 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.090).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yonny Chirinos gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of four appearances so far.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|Calvin Faucher
|Lance Lynn
|4/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-9
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Mike Clevinger
|5/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-1
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Roansy Contreras
|5/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-1
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Mitch Keller
|5/4/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Vince Velásquez
|5/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jhony Brito
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Gerrit Cole
|5/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Gibson
|5/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Dean Kremer
