Rays vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) and New York Yankees (17-15) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Rays, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.
The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (1-0) for the Rays and Jhony Brito (2-3) for the Yankees.
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Yankees 2.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 31 times and won 26, or 83.9%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 16-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- No team has scored more than the 210 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.87).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|@ White Sox
|W 12-3
|Calvin Faucher vs Lance Lynn
|April 30
|@ White Sox
|L 12-9
|Drew Rasmussen vs Mike Clevinger
|May 2
|Pirates
|W 4-1
|Javy Guerra vs Roansy Contreras
|May 3
|Pirates
|W 8-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Mitch Keller
|May 4
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Zach Eflin vs Vince Velásquez
|May 5
|Yankees
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Jhony Brito
|May 6
|Yankees
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 7
|Yankees
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Gerrit Cole
|May 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Gibson
|May 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Dean Kremer
