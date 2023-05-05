Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) and New York Yankees (17-15) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Rays, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (1-0) for the Rays and Jhony Brito (2-3) for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Yankees 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rays have been favored 31 times and won 26, or 83.9%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 16-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

No team has scored more than the 210 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.87).

