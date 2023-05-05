The Cincinnati Reds (13-18) and Chicago White Sox (10-22) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Reds are coming off a series defeat to the Padres, and the White Sox a series win over the Twins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (0-4) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Reds vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (0-4, 7.16 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene (0-1) will take the mound for the Reds, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 2.89 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Greene will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (0-4) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 7.16 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 35-year-old has a 7.16 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.

Lynn is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lynn will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

This season, the 35-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (7.16), 69th in WHIP (1.592), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.

