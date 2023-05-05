Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .290 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- In 59.1% of his games this year (13 of 22), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 54.5% of his games this year (12 of 22), he has scored, and in five of those games (22.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- The Yankees will send Brito (2-3) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.