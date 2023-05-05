Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .290 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 59.1% of his games this year (13 of 22), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walls has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 54.5% of his games this year (12 of 22), he has scored, and in five of those games (22.7%) he has scored more than once.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • The Yankees will send Brito (2-3) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
