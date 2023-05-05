Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has 12 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .298.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (33.3%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (46.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|11
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Yankees are sending Brito (2-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
