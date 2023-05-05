After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco has 12 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .298.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • Franco has gotten a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (33.3%).
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Franco has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (46.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 11
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Yankees are sending Brito (2-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
