Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .224 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 19 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.3% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in seven games this year (36.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this season (47.4%), including three multi-run games (15.8%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, one per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 8 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.46), eighth in WHIP (.903), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
