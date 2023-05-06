After batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .224 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 19 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 26.3% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in seven games this year (36.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this season (47.4%), including three multi-run games (15.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

