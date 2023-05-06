Corey Conners will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Conners at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Corey Conners Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Conners has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Conners has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Conners has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 25 -6 278 1 19 2 3 $4.6M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Conners has an average finishing position of 35th in his past four appearances at this event.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

The most recent time Conners played this event was in 2022, and he finished 21st.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 239 yards longer than the average course Conners has played in the past year (7,299 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which was strong enough to land him in the 73rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

Conners shot better than 44% of the field at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Conners recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Conners carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of two).

Conners' 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average of 6.2.

At that last tournament, Conners had a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Conners finished the RBC Heritage registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Conners finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Conners Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.