The Wells Fargo Championship is entering the final round, and Denny McCarthy is currently in 34th with a score of -4.

Denny McCarthy Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, McCarthy has finished below par eight times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

McCarthy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

McCarthy has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five appearances.

McCarthy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances.

McCarthy will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 27 -6 268 0 21 2 5 $3.4M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

McCarthy has had an average finish of 42nd in his past five appearances at this tournament.

McCarthy has two made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

McCarthy last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 58th.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,448 yards, 143 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

McCarthy will take to the 7,448-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,258 yards in the past year.

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

McCarthy was better than 60% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

McCarthy fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, McCarthy had two bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

McCarthy recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that last outing, McCarthy's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

McCarthy finished the RBC Heritage bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, McCarthy had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards McCarthy Odds to Win: +12500

All statistics in this article reflect McCarthy's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

