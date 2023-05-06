Harold Ramirez -- hitting .278 with a double, a triple, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .321 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Ramirez has picked up a hit in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.7% of his games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 8
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, one per game).
  • The Yankees will send German (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went 8 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 51st, .903 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.