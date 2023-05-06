Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), with multiple hits eight times (27.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.8%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

