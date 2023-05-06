Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), with multiple hits eight times (27.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.8%.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending German (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 8 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 51st, .903 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
