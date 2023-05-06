Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), with multiple hits eight times (27.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34.5% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 48.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.8%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Yankees are sending German (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 8 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 51st, .903 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
