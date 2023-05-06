Jose Siri -- batting .233 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .238 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In nine of 13 games this year, Siri has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Siri has picked up an RBI in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (53.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, one per game).
  • The Yankees are sending German (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw 8 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 51st, .903 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
