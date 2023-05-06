Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- batting .233 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .238 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In nine of 13 games this year, Siri has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (53.8%), including one multi-run game.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, one per game).
- The Yankees are sending German (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw 8 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 51st, .903 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
