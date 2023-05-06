Manuel Margot and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Domingo German on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is hitting .241 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Margot has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has had an RBI in eight games this season.
  • He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, one per game).
  • German makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 8 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 51st, .903 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
