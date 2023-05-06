Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has an OPS of 1.015, fueled by an OBP of .401 and a team-best slugging percentage of .613 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena is batting .316 with four homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 83.9% of his 31 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (25.8%), homering in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Arozarena has driven in a run in 16 games this season (51.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 61.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (16.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, one per game).
- The Yankees will send German (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 8 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 51st, .903 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.