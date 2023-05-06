Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +155. A 7.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -190 +155 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 32 total times this season. They've finished 27-5 in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone 12-2 (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

In the 33 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-12-3).

The Rays have collected a 4-0-0 record ATS this season (covering 100% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-2 9-4 12-2 15-4 21-5 6-1

