Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +155. A 7.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSSUN
  • Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Venue: Tropicana Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rays -190 +155 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 32 total times this season. They've finished 27-5 in those games.
  • Tampa Bay has gone 12-2 (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
  • In the 33 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-12-3).
  • The Rays have collected a 4-0-0 record ATS this season (covering 100% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
18-2 9-4 12-2 15-4 21-5 6-1

