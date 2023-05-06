The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo at Tropicana Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.1 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 69 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .527 slugging percentage this season, collecting 138 extra-base hits.

The Rays' .277 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (215 total, 6.5 per game).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .349 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 2.91 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays average baseball's best WHIP (1.098).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rasmussen (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Rasmussen is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Rasmussen has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year heading into this outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 White Sox L 12-9 Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates W 4-1 Home Javy Guerra Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates W 8-1 Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees W 5-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees - Home Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/7/2023 Yankees - Home Josh Fleming Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles - Away Yonny Chirinos Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán

