Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) will host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (17-16) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, May 6, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +140 moneyline odds. The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.66 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (2-2, 4.46 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 27, or 84.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Rays have a 19-2 record (winning 90.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Yankees have won in one of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win AL East -165 - 1st

