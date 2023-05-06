Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Yankees on May 6, 2023
Player prop betting options for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-New York Yankees matchup at Tropicana Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Drew Rasmussen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Rasmussen Stats
- Drew Rasmussen (3-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Rasmussen has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
Rasmussen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Apr. 30
|5.0
|9
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|4.2
|9
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Reds
|Apr. 19
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 14
|4.1
|8
|5
|5
|4
|4
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 9
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has five doubles, nine home runs, 18 walks and 18 RBI (35 total hits).
- He has a .324/.426/.620 slash line so far this year.
- Diaz has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Pirates
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Pirates
|May. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .328/.401/.613 slash line on the season.
- Arozarena brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 5
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 26 hits with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .236/.336/.409 so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 34 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI.
- He's slashing .286/.368/.454 so far this year.
- Rizzo heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a walk and an RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|May. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
