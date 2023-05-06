Randy Arozarena brings a two-game homer streak into the Tampa Bay Rays' (27-6) game against the New York Yankees (17-16) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Tropicana Field.

The probable starters are Drew Rasmussen (3-2) for the Rays and Domingo German (2-2) for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.66 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.46 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rasmussen

Rasmussen (3-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 3.66 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .264.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Rasmussen has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty went 8 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .171 against him.

German has two quality starts under his belt this year.

German will try to prolong a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.46), eighth in WHIP (.903), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).

