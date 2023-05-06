Rays vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) and the New York Yankees (17-16) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 4:10 PM on May 6.
The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (2-2, 4.46 ERA).
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
Rays Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 27, or 84.4%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has entered 21 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 19-2 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- No team has scored more than the 215 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays' 2.91 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ White Sox
|L 12-9
|Drew Rasmussen vs Mike Clevinger
|May 2
|Pirates
|W 4-1
|Javy Guerra vs Roansy Contreras
|May 3
|Pirates
|W 8-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Mitch Keller
|May 4
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Zach Eflin vs Vince Velásquez
|May 5
|Yankees
|W 5-4
|Yonny Chirinos vs Jhony Brito
|May 6
|Yankees
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 7
|Yankees
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Gerrit Cole
|May 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Gibson
|May 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Dean Kremer
|May 11
|@ Yankees
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.