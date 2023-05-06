Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) and the New York Yankees (17-16) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 4:10 PM on May 6.

The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (2-2, 4.46 ERA).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 27, or 84.4%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 21 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 19-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

No team has scored more than the 215 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays' 2.91 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

